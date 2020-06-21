If there's one thing that can be said about the Street Profits and The Viking Raiders' feud, it is that opposites do attract. Since last month, fans have witnessed some unique out of ring competition between these two tag teams. What makes for their great chemistry, is the fact that both teams have known each since their training days back at the Performance Center. From there, they each learned more about each other, which then transitioned towards a strong relationship. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford agree, their relationship with The Viking Raiders is more of a brotherhood than anything.

"We date back to NXT, obviously, so that chemistry [between us] has already been there," Angelo Dawkins replied in his interview on WWE's The Bump. "We've obviously trained with those guys when we were at the Performace Center, then when we were on NXT TV. We had to show them that the Street Profits were nothing to mess with. They relinquished their titles before we could take it from them, but hey, we ended up becoming NXT Tag Team champions. Then, a year later, crazy enough, we became Raw Tag Team champions with them being in the same boat as well.

"Having a rivalry with them is great. Not only that, but having a rivalry where we're bonding as a brotherhood or friendship, makes it even sweeter to us because we go way back. [We have] much respect for The Viking Raiders, man!"

Montez Ford also had something to say about his relationship with The Viking Raiders.

"Going through the shift and learning that brotherhood, it's a journey. It's one of those things that you cherish," Ford added.

In one year's time, the Street Profits went from being the NXT Tag Team Champions to the new and current Raw Tag Team Champions. Dawkins admits, it has been one giant blur, especially because of how fast time has passed since their main roster debut. He says that he hasn't fully dissected all these recent changes.

"For me, it's been a blur," Dawkins admits. "It's been like a little over a year ago we were still NXT tag champs. It feels like it was yesterday. We look at it and go oh man, wow, we're the Raw tag champs now? Oh, snap, wow! It was like a time warp. It's like one of those things where we blink for like two seconds, and then we're on RAW, and then we're Raw tag champs.

"Honestly, we saw it coming. We knew what we could achieve and what the goal was. We wanted to obtain, but at the same time, that happened quickly. But, it's been fun!"

So many changes have occurred since the pandemic, which has left many fans down in the dumps about what's going on all around them. Ford says that each week, he and Dawkins' goal is to spread a little cheer to their viewers, in hopes that it'll help them escape from reality for a little while.

"Just making sure that we give the viewers at home all we've got. There's a lot going on in the world right now. Sometimes, it feels good to just escape by watching a program. We know any chance we get out there, we want to help change somebody's emotion," Ford commented. "We're just grateful that we can give them ourselves. We have to. We, not only owe it to ourselves, we owe it to everyone else. Hopefully, that can spark some type of change in the mood of everybody right now."

You can watch the Street Profits' full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.