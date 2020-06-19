As previously reported, many women have been using the #SpeakingOut movement to address their past experiences with abuse and assault in the wrestling industry.

Several wrestlers have been called out by name, including talent in WWE, AEW, ROH and Impact Wrestling. WWE issued statements in the past 24 hours regarding accusations against Matt Riddle and former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin.

WWE sent Wrestling Inc. and other media outlets a new statement regarding the accusations against their talent, noting that they have "zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault." If a talent is arrested on those grounds, they would be immediately suspended. If they are convicted, their contract is immediately terminated.

Below is the full statement:

"Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated."

The WWE talent that have been accused so far have not issued their own statements. Riddle did deny the allegations in a Direct Message exchange with a fan, which Wrestling Inc. confirmed to be legitimate, and stated that he is speaking with WWE about pressing charges.