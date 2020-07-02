AEW announced that their shows in Philadelphia and Boston will be rescheduled to April 7, 2021 and April 21, 2021 respectively. The two shows were originally slated for April 22 and April 15 then were first rescheduled to July 29 and August 5 respectively.

The changes have been made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rising positive cases in the United States. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh had cancelled all parades and festivals up to and including Labor Day.

The announcement forced WWE to look for a new location for SummerSlam. WWE is reportedly still hoping to have fans for that show.

AEW assured fans that who bought tickets to the Philadelphia and Boston events that their tickets would still be valid for the 2021 shows, otherwise they could seek to receive a refund. They also referenced their mission statement of prioritizing the health and safety of their fans and talent, and thanked the healthcare and frontline workers.

You can view AEW's announcements in the tweets below:

