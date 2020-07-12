- In celebration of Ring of Honor getting over 500,000 subscribers to its YouTube channel, the promotion released the first match between Samoa Joe and CM Punk. The two had a memorable trilogy of matches in ROH, above is the first of them from 2004 at World Title Classic.

- Earlier today at NJPW Dominion, NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi retained his title against SHO. As Takagi made his way to the back, El Desperado attacked him from behind with a punch to the face. He then took Takagi's title and smacked him over the head with it. Desperado taunted the champion as he took the title with him to the back. It's likely these two will now meet in the very near future.

- Jushin Liger was on commentary for NJPW Dominion, as seen below in the photo. Back in January, Liger retired from in-ring competition with his final matches taking place at Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome. NJPW held a retirement ceremony for Liger at New Year Dash.

"I'll be commentating in the matches at Osaka-Jo Hall today. I wonder how yesterday's actions will change today's bouts. Exciting excitement doesn't stop," Liger wrote earlier today.