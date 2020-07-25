Earlier this week, Edge responded to Robert Stone's request on Twitter for a collaboration in NXT. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote back with a list of demands that included a match against Finn Balor at an upcoming NXT TakeOver.

"Ok Robert Stone, my man!" Edge wrote. "Let's collab. Get me a match vs. @FinnBalor at TakeOver, I only want fuchsia M&M's (they don't make those, so figure it out), ideas on someone to help me cosplay the pic below, crushed velvet furniture on my bus, oh yeah a bus (everyone has em now), etc, etc."

Balor has since talked with the Irish Mirror about Edge's request to face him in a match, and not surprisingly, he's all for it.

"Somebody was talking online about possibly challenging Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver and that was Edge," Balor began. "I would like to address that situation right now, Edge was saying he wanted to face Finn Balor at TakeOver, so if we could do it at TakeOver: Dublin, all the better. An absolute legend in the the ring, but what an absolute gent and a true pro outside the ring.

"I've always said it to both him and Christian that when they retired — I met them at a couple of media appearances — and I said, 'Lads, you two are like how I'd look to transition out of wrestling — to carry yourself with such professionalism.' To see [Edge] back is fantastic. Getting the chance to wrestle with him would be even better."

Edge is currently on the shelf with a torn triceps from his match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash. Edge is keeping busy though as he reportedly has some creative influence on the RAW brand where he's working as part of the writing team.