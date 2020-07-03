Impact Wrestling has seen an increase in their total YouTube viewers over the past couple months, and they took to Twitter last night to announce that June was their most successful month yet.

"June was our best month for views on YouTube of ALL TIME! The hype is building for #Slammiversary," Impact's Twitter account wrote.

Impact was the subject of several big stories throughout the month of June, including Tessa Blanchard being stripped of the Impact World Title and terminated from the company. They also had some stars accused of sexual allegations during the #SpeakingOut movement, including Michael Elgin and Dave Crist.

Their next pay-per-view event, Slammiversary, takes place later this month on July 18. It has been teased that multiple, former WWE stars will be making their Impact debut at the show.

You can see Impact's full tweet below: