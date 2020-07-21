On this week's episode of "Week By Week" on Ring of Honor, Brody King cut a promo at the end of the show breaking his silence on his future. King is a member of Villain Enterprises alongside Marty Scurll and PCO.

However, this new video from King cuts his ties from Villain Enterprises and announces that King will be a singles star. King made his announcement indirectly referencing Scurll, PCO and Villain Enterprises by calling them "flash pretty boy", "inhumane monster veteran" and "no more villains" respectively.

Last month, Scurll issued two statements regarding the sexual assault allegations made against him, and Ring of Honor announced that an investigation would take place.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made travel difficult especially from country to country, which has kept PCO from traveling to the United States, and Ring of Honor has recently delayed empty arena tapings extending their absence from television.

King's promo talked about why his time his now to stand on his own and not "under the thumb of another." He ended his promo saying that now is the time for violence.

"Since day one at Ring of Honor, I've heard the same questions over and over and over again," Brody King opened. "'Why doesn't Brody speak? Why is Brody so quiet? What's his problem?' Maybe it wasn't my place. Maybe it's not what I was hired to do. Maybe it's as simple as violence speaks louder than words. I wasn't hired to be the flashy pretty boy. I wasn't hired to be the inhumane monster veteran. I was hired to get the job done by any means necessary.

"There comes a point in every man's life where he sits back, washes the blood from his body, washes the sweat from his face, washes the tears from his eyes and weighs his options. That time has comes. No more taking orders. No more being under the thumb of another. Now is the time to be heard. Throughout the course of history, one thing is proven, change comes from violence. No gods, no masters, no heroes, no villains. Just violence. Just violence."

