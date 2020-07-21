Former WWE Star Rusev, now known as Miro, has kept himself busy as a Twitch streamer interacting with fans and playing the latest games. However, Miro's recent Instagram post shows that he is still keeping himself in good shape.

He captioned the photo below writing, "Back double bi next week, @romanreigns??"

Miro's IG post was in reference to Roman Reigns' own fitness and workout IG posts that even got The Rock's attention where he gave his cousin some workout tips.

Miro was released from WWE last April and is now a free agent, with his 90 day non-compete expiring last week. He has commented on rumors that he would be joining Impact and has only teased that he has a lot more to offer in his post-WWE run.

Stay tuned for any updates on Miro's post-WWE future. You can view his IG post below: