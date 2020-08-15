As part of his deal to re-sign with Ring of Honor in January, Marty Scurll took up the head booker duties for the company. Scurll was barely able to get going when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and ROH began cancelling events in March.

The #SpeakingOut movement transpired in June and Scurll's name was among those called out for sexual assault and abuse in the pro wrestling industry.

After Scurll made two statements, Ring of Honor followed up with one of their own, saying they were launching "an immediate investigation into the claims made against its currently contracted wrestlers."

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter it was reported Hunter Johnston (aka Delirious) has returned to the head of creative role for ROH. Scurll is on a "hiatus" and has no ROH responsibilities due to the pending human resources investigation over the claims made against him in June. Since the investigation started, Johnston has taken over as the main force for formatting, producing, and organizing ROH TV.

ROH announced earlier this week TV tapings would begin later this month in Baltimore (no fans in attendance), and apparently have some major plans for what's to come.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

