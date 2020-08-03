It looks like Charlotte Flair was getting plenty of attention on her newly launched Cameo account, as she has now raised the price for each personalized video message.

Less than 24 hours ago, Charlotte was charging fans $250 per personalized video message. That has now changed to $380 to get a video shout-out done by "The Queen" of WWE.

This price is similar to Alexa Bliss' asking price of $399. She launched her own Cameo account earlier in July. Other WWE stars featured on Cameo include Peyton Royce, Matt Riddle, Dominik Dijakovic, Sonya Deville, Bobby Fish, Bianca Belair, and Kevin Owens.

As noted, Ashley "Charlotte" Flair had been teasing fans for a while before finally joining the online Cameo platform yesterday. The service allows fans to book a personalized video shout-out from their favorite celebrity.

"Queen of Wrestling! Always do it with Flair," Charlotte writes in her bio.

You can see Charlotte's announcement below: