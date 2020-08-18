Earlier today, Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported that former WWE NXT star Dan Matha, f.k.a. Dorian Mak, was arrested on Monday in Orlando, Florida.

Matha, 32, was charged with failing to appear in court, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. At the time of reporting, it was not known what he was originally scheduled to appear in court for.

HeelByNature.com reported that Matha's official charge was for failure to appear in court, following a traffic violation earlier this year.

HeelByNature.com obtained the arrest record, which stated Matha failed to appear in court for driving with an expired registration.

The arrest record states that Matha was stopped twice for driving with a suspended license last year. In February 2020, he was stopped once again, and pleaded no contest. He paid a fine of $722 for that infraction. Matha's license was suspended due to unpaid traffic fines.

Two months later, Matha was served a citation on April 4 due to driving with expired an registration and was to appear in court on June 24. Matha did not appear, and a notice was sent to his home on July 1. Matha allegedly did not respond to the notice, and an arrest warrant was issued on August 17.

Matha was released from an Orange County Jail, and has a new court date set for September 2.

Matha was released by WWE in April as part of the company's massive layoffs and furloughs. Before he was released, Matha was involved in a car accident where he was ejected through his car window.