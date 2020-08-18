Federal authorities are trying to seize the $1.5 million home of former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase, Jr., according to The Associated Press and court documents filed in June.

The attempt at seizing the home in Madison, Mississippi comes after Ted's brother, former WWE talent Brett DiBiase, was indicted in one of the largest public corruption cases in Mississippi history earlier this year.

We reported earlier this year how 2019 state audit showed the DiBiase family, including WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, received millions of dollars from the Mississippi welfare agency, via nonprofit organizations, business deals and travel reimbursements over the past few years. These payments were made as the Mississippi Department of Human Services was denying more than 98% of its individual welfare applicants.

Brett briefly worked for the Mississippi Department of Human Services and was later indicted on charges of stealing $48,000 in welfare money. He has plead not guilty to those charges. Authorities say Brett was paid to teach drug abuse classes in Mississippi, even though he was in a luxury drug rehab program in Malibu, California at the same time. As noted earlier this year, an investigation by the Clarion Ledger newspaper found that Mississippi's Department of Human Services paid Ted Sr.'s Christian wrestling ministry more than $2 million in welfare funds.

Ted Jr. and his wife were less than one week away from finalizing the sale of their French colonial lakeside house when federal agents delivered paperwork to the person handling the sale. DiBiase has not been accused of a crime.

Ted Jr. was never an employee of Mississippi's Department of Human Services, but he did work with the agency on his "Law of 16" program at one point, which was a self-help leadership training program. Ted Jr. is a former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion and was signed to WWE from 2007-2013.

Stay tuned for updates on the case.