Since their bout began at Slammiversary, Eric Young wants to seek his vengeance against Eddie Edwards after Edwards stoled what he rightfully thought should have been his: the Impact World Championship. Next week, Young will seek retribution by challenging Edwards for that said championship on Impact Wrestling.

This week, Young charged down towards the ring and attacked Edwards after he successfully defended his championship against Rob Van Dam. Later in the evening, Edwards confronted him and stated that he was ready to face him right then and there, but EY chose to opt-out of that option.

Young made his return back to the company in July during the main event match at Slammiversary for the championship. Since then, he's been on the warpath, taking out Rich Swann, who eliminated him during that title match. Young retore Swann's surgically repaired ankle after he was eliminated. Because of his brutal actions, Swann had to announce his in-ring retirement earlier this month. Now, Young's focus is back on reclaiming the World Championship.

Also announced for next week's episode:

- Madman Fulton & Ace Austin vs. Dez & Wentz of the Rascalz

- Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam

- Rhino (and possibly Heath) vs. Reno Scum

- Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary (Winner Takes All Match which includes John E Bravo)