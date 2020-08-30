After making such a prominent name for himself on the black and gold brand, Keith Lee earned an opportunity to become the next callup to the main roster. Lee stood toe-to-toe with "The Legend Killer," Randy Orton, this past Monday on RAW, and will meet him again for another match at WWE Payback this Sunday.

WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion, JBL, came on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, to discuss his thoughts on the former NXT and North American Champion.

"I was trying to figure out last night who Keith Lee reminded me of, and I just couldn't think of anyone that has that type of explosiveness. I don't think there's a Superstar like him - maybe Brock Lesnar?" he pondered.

"It's incredible what this guy does. He's a huge man that is incredibly strong and incredibly fast. It's crazy to say, but I don't think we've seen anything like this in this business."

Speaking of debuts, JBL was very impressed with Dominik Mysterio's performance at SummerSlam in his Street Fight match against Seth Rollins. Though Dominik didn't come out the victor, JBL believes that the second-generation wrestler could become an overnight sensation in the near future.

"I was blown away by what Dominik did," JBL exclaimed. "I didn't think that Dominik had a chance to win. Just because you are the son of one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time, that does not mean you're going to have the same success. Very few people in the world have been as successful as Rey.

"Also, this was Dominik's first match, and he was fighting one of the greatest of this generation. I just didn't see any way in the world that Dominik was going to put Seth [down]. I thought Dominik blew all expectations. I thought Dominik represented himself well, and he's going to become an incredible Superstar."

Just shy of five years before he retired, JBL stunned the masses when he became the new WWE World Champion after defeating Eddie Guerrero in a Texas Bullrope match at The Great American Bash in 2004. As their new champion, JBL admits that it was a tough role to portray at first, but gradually, he felt comfortable working with bigger named guys like Guerrero, The Undertaker and Booker T.

"In the beginning, it took some time for me to get comfortable [working with Eddie Guerrero]. But towards the end, I started to feel more comfortable wrestling him and being the champion," he mentioned.

"I found myself working easily as a singles competitor with guys like The Undertaker and Booker T. It took me a while to grow into that championship role. I'm glad that this came later in my career because I was able to enjoy every second of it."

You can watch JBL's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.