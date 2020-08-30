After Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar, he quickly threw out a challenge to boxing champion Tyson Fury after hearing some trash talk from Fury.

"It began with him — I guess — giving his predictions, and mentioning that he thinks I was going to win but that he could smash me and he'd be champion," McIntyre told WWE's The Bump back in April.

On social media, Fury said he accepted McIntyre's challenge, but nothing materialized between the two after that, aside from comments here and there in interviews / social media.

Earlier today, Fury tweeted out a video to McIntyre, officially challenging him to a match.

"Been sitting on the train, after a long and busy weekend, and I'm thinking about people I want to punch in the face," Fury said. "And the first one that springs to mind is a big fella called, Drew McIntyre. Now, Drew, you've been having quite a bit to say about me, lately. I loved to punch your face in, honestly. Bang! Right in the lips.

"So, grow a pair, step up to the plate, and come fight the master — me. So, this is an official challenge video to Drew McIntyre, the WWE Heavyweight Champion of the world. I already knocked your pal out, Braun Strowman. I'll do the same to you. Bring it."

As of this writing, no word yet from McIntyre. At last October's Crown Jewel, Fury defeated Braun Strowman via count-out.