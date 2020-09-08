After crashing in on her Black Tie Affair event last week, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo issued a challenge next week towards Kylie Rae and Susie for a Knockouts tag team match that will feature those three and Kimber Lee.

Rae and Susie were guests on Madison Rayne's highly acclaimed talk show "Locker Room Talk," when Purrazzo and Lee charged in to confront them. Rae is the current No. 1 contender to Purrazzo's championship. It'll be interesting to see how these two face off against each other ahead of their big title match.

Speaking of talk shows, Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes revealed that their new show "The Whole F'N Talk Show," will premiere on next week's episode. As of this writing, there is no indication as to whether or not they'll have any special guest on, but Van Dam's recent rival, Sami Callihan, promised that he'll find a way to make his presence known on their show.

To add to those advertised events, Impact also announced the following matches:

- Brian Myers Vs. Willie Mack (Match No. 3)

- A tag match between XXL and The Deaners

- Kiera Hogan will take on Taya Valkyrie

- Tenille Dashwood will return to the Impact Zone

- And, an eight-man tag team match will take place between The North, Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Motor City Machine Guns & the Rascalz