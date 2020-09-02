AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee of The Dark Order graced his presence on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to chat with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman ahead of his and The Dark Order's upcoming All Out match. The topic of Brock Lesnar's free agency also came up on the podcast, and while it is unlikely that Lesnar jumps ship to AEW, the possibility now exists. Lee commented on the idea of Lesnar in AEW.

"I mean you have to look at every free agent especially one of the magnitude of Brock Lesnar," Lee noted. "From a business side of things, you have to look at that. From a professor wrestler side of things, I'm not sure that he's the best fit for AEW, but again, I'm not management. I've been in the ring twice with him. So I'm clearly not afraid of him. So if he was to be here, I mean I have a championship so if he wants to start somewhere, I'll welcome him."

Lee elaborated on why Lesnar is not a good fit in AEW. He noted that AEW already has monsters on the roster like himself, Brian Cage and Lance Archer but does not mind if Lesnar wants to come in and challenge for the top spot.

"I think we got enough monsters here to be to be fair, and like I said, if he wants to be the monster in town, then he's going to have to come through a few of us," Lee asserted. "That's the thing man, I don't give a s--t. If you're going to tease coming to the company, then you have to expect this, and like I said, I'm not afraid of anybody and this is what I do for a living, so let's do it."

Lee won the TNT Championship from Cody Rhodes in shockingly quick fashion. He revealed what his celebration was like after winning the title.

"Well, I was drunk for four days straight pretty much, and then I kind of resurfaced due to family obligations, but no man, it's been absolutely spectacular," Lee said. "I was able to bring home the belt that night and put it in bed with my son so he could wake up to it. I have an eight-year-old son. So we're going to wake up to the TNT Championship, which is a very very cool moment. So yeah, it's been the pinnacle of a lot of a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety and a lot of heartache. I'm a big beer guy, but unfortunately, it's not conducive to my profession so I usually go Titos vodka."

Rhodes had defended the title in an open challenge format accepting challenges from indie wrestlers like Warhorse, Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston, the latter two later becoming members of the AEW roster. However, Lee stated on the podcast that the open challenge and indie wrestlers on Dynamite will come to an end.

"Absolutely not. I'm of the belief that you earn a shot at the championship," Lee expressed. "I don't think a Warhorse or an Eddie Kingston did anything to earn a championship match. So, as I said I think last week, the open challenge is dead. Independent wrestlers on television on my watch is dead, and we will proceed from there."

Rhodes was stretchered off after the beatdown Lee laid onto AEW's Executive Vice President. When asked about Rhodes' status, Lee said that he does not, "give a f--k about Cody."

"I don't know if I'm allowed to swear or not on your show, but I don't give a f--k about Cody," Lee stated. "Cody was a obstacle in my way, and he had to be put out in order to establish me and the Dark Order as a threat."

Lee also talked about his focus on his in-ring career as Rhodes and QT Marshall are set to open the Nightmare Factory Wrestling School to train up-and-coming talent. He said that once he starts slowing down, he'll focus on the other side of the business when it comes to coaching or being a producer.

"100% focused on my in-ring [career]. I don't think the conversation will come on the other end with the next part of the business until I think I'm slowing down because once I start diverging myself too much with a family, with a career [and] with a school, then maybe I become weak in one aspect. So I want to definitely focus on AEW and the weekly product right now."

Brodie Lee and The Dark Order take on Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky and The Natural Nightmares this Saturday at AEW All Out on PPV.