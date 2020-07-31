The Nightmare Factory has officially announced their launch for the week of Monday, September 21.

The school in Norcross, Georgia will begin development camps for up & coming pro wrestling talents that week. The camps are running for three months at a time.

AEW recently used the facility for some of their Dynamite and Dark TV tapings. AEW Executive Vice President & TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is a coach, as is QT Marshall. Carolyn Fazio-Cuellari is the nutritionist. Rhodes and Marshall are also the owners & operators.

"I've had the best trainers throughout my career, and now I feel a responsibility to pass on the fundamentals and traditions of our sport and entertainment medium to aspiring wrestlers," said Cody in a press release. "What I love the most about the Nightmare Factory is its push towards the future and innovation, as well as its focus on the history of wrestling and how it has shaped our current business climate."

Below is the full announcement sent to us this week, along with a few photos tweeted out by the school: