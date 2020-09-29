It has been an eventful time for Miro, f.k.a. Rusev in WWE, who made his AEW debut earlier this month. Miro had signed with WWE in September of 2010, and was released this past April as part of the company's budget cuts that were blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miro spoke with Chris Van Vliet about his time with WWE. Miro admitted that while he's always been happy, going to work at WWE was somewhat dreadful.

"I've never been worried about anything, even before," Miro said. "It doesn't matter what people think. I've always been happy. Always been happy, just going to work [at WWE] was a bit of a dreadful moment. But now that's gone, there are no dreadful moments in my life at all."

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite Miro made his in-ring debut for the company, teaming with Kip Sabian to defeat Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela. Miro discussed how his signing came together, once again noting that there is still another goal he has outside of AEW.

"So I was sitting at home doing my Twitch and we found out they were interested so we got in contact," Miro explained. "It didn't start off great because I had other opportunities, but I knew I didn't want to go to just any place. I knew I wanted to go two places: AEW and another one. There's another place that I really want to go and I will go eventually because that's just how it's going to happen.

"So they called me and we talked back and forth and even Chris [Jericho] said when they wanted to bring me in, they wanted to bring me in with a purpose and not to bring me in just to be there. So they came up with the idea with Kip and the best man and I think the best man is so suiting because of everything that I do and I thought it was a great schtick. And it's not just a schtick, it's actually fitting because it's my personality and that's why it was a no-brainer. Yes, let's just do that."

You can watch the full interview in the video above.