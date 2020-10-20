Following their five-way match on this week's episode, Hernandez will receive the upper hand in Impact Wrestling's "Call Your Shot" Gauntlet at Bound For Glory this Saturday.

Hernandez gained the No. 20 entry by rolling Rhino up with a schoolboy pin after Rhino accidentally charged towards Alisha Edwards with his Gore finisher. Since he was the one pinned, Rhino will be the first entrant in this event. Not only will he face the pressure as the first entrant, but his career with the company is at stake, especially since his contract will be on the line.

As reported last week, Rhino and Heath made an agreement with Impact Management that if either man wins, Heath will receive a lucrative contract with the company, something he's been working for since his arrival at Slammiversay in July. If, however, Rhino or Heath does not win this gauntlet, Rhino will have this contract revoked, and Heath will not receive a contract from Impact.

Here are the currently announced participants for the gauntlet:

- Rhino (will enter first)

- Heath

- Acey Romero

- Larry D

- Tenille Dashwood

- Taya Valkyrie

- Brian Myers

- Tommy Dreamer

- Havok

- Hernandez (will enter last at No. 20)

The rest of the entrants will be announced at the event.

Below is the updated card for Bound For Glory:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae

6-WAY SCRAMBLE: X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rohit Raju (c) vs. Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TJP

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Madman Fulton and Ace Austin vs. The North

CALL YOUR SHOT GUANTLET

Heath vs. Rhino vs. Acey Romero vs. Larry D vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer vs. Havok vs. Hernandez



Moose vs. EC3

Ken Shamrock with Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for any new updates to this card.