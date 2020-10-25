With WWE honoring The Undertaker's legacy with their "30 Days of the Deadman" lineup on the WWE Network, The Bump panel asked their special guest "The SmackDown Savior" Seth Rollins what stories he could tell about his matches with "The Deadman." Rollins says he enjoyed working with the future Hall of Famer, but he still fears him to this day.

"They've always been super awkward, mostly because he's terrifying," Rollins chuckled nervously. "I don't know if any of you have sat with him, but he's just a normal Southern boy, but he's still The Undertaker. To me, I'm not going to be that kid who dressed up as The Undertaker when I was four-years-old.

"To be able to have conversations with him, to be able to be in the ring with him, work with him, learn from him, is incredible. Anytime you get 30 years in one industry, you know, you're a master classman. Yeah, I wish I had fun experiences with 'Taker, but I've always been afraid of him."

Although he does not have a Hell In A Cell match booked for Sunday, Rollins provided the best advice he could give to those who will meet their fate inside the red cage. He even went as far as talking about his HIAC match with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt last year, which depending on who you talk to, found the match to be disappointing as well as controversial.

"Oh God, survive, I guess," he replied when asked what's the best advice he could to the Superstars performing at HIAC on Sunday. "They're scary matches. I've had a lot of different experiences. Let me correct you, I won my Hell in a Cell match with The Fiend, thank you very much. Yes, it was a controversial match, but I still won.

"But yeah, I've had some brutal ones. You have to go in there prepared for anything. Last year, I went in unprepared for the red lighting; I didn't think I had to wrestle in red lighting. Yeah, so, those who are competing, you might have to be prepared for lighting changes... It's an exciting adrenaline popping thing, but it's one of those deals where after you've done it once, you can let other people handle it."

