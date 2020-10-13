Before premiering their biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory, Impact Wrestling will promote several sizable matches on their go-home episode next week.

With the "Call Your Shot Gauntlet" now part of the main event card for Bound For Glory, Alisha Edwards, Heath, Rhino, Hernandez and Cousin Jake will square off in a five-way match to determine who will enter the event at No. 20. The opponent who gets pinned will be the first challenger to go into the ring at the gauntlet.

Also, on next week's card, two of the best tag teams in Impact, The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) and The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson), will collide in a dream match before their four-way bout for the Impact World Tag Team Championships. This week, Doc Gallows beat Madman Fulton, who's also part of the tag team four-way match, in a no disqualification match. Gallows sent Fulton through two chairs with a chokeslam.

For the Knockouts, next week will be a crucial match for Rosemary as she faces Havok for a chance to bring back Father James Mitchell to officiate her wedding with John E Bravo, which will take place on Tuesday, October 27. If Rosemary wins, Havok will have to bring Mitchell back from the dead. If Havok wins, Mitchell stays where he is. Havok killed Mitchell off this past March after he betrayed her and Su Yung.

Also on next week's card:

- Sami Callihan (w/Ken Shamrock) will challenge Eddie Edwards

- Rohit Raju, Chris Bey and Jordynne Grace will join forces to face TJP, Trey Miguel and Willie Mack before their Six-Way Scramble at Bound For Glory

