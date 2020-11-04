- On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Taz came out with FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Stark to talk about how — despite how well his guys are doing — they don't have a match at Full Gear. Taz specifically called out AEW TNT Champion Cody and Darby Allin, noting both are "spoiled and entitled" people, and promised everyone Team Taz would make their presence felt at the PPV.
#TeamTaz @OfficialTaz, @MrGMSI_BCage & @starkmanjones said that there WILL be an FTW presence this Saturday at #AEWFullGear. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on TNT. pic.twitter.com/mDKJc1IkD5— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020
- AEW announced Countdown to Full Gear on Friday at 11 pm ET on TNT to hype Saturday's PPV (8 pm ET, The Buy In at 7 pm ET). You can check out the updated PPV card here.
- A few notes for this Tuesday's AEW Dark. AEW developmental talent Anthony Ogogo is going to be doing some announcing. Also, Tesha Price takes on Big Swole, and Matt Sydal goes against Christopher Daniels.
Doing some #AEWDark announcing is @AnthonyOgogo— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) November 5, 2020
First match filmed for #AEWDark is @MsTPrice vs. @SwoleWorld pic.twitter.com/5Z0qLNdhiR— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) November 5, 2020
Match 2 being filmed for #AEWDark is @findevan vs @facdaniels pic.twitter.com/iAZN3du3iN— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) November 5, 2020