- On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Taz came out with FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Stark to talk about how — despite how well his guys are doing — they don't have a match at Full Gear. Taz specifically called out AEW TNT Champion Cody and Darby Allin, noting both are "spoiled and entitled" people, and promised everyone Team Taz would make their presence felt at the PPV.

- AEW announced Countdown to Full Gear on Friday at 11 pm ET on TNT to hype Saturday's PPV (8 pm ET, The Buy In at 7 pm ET). You can check out the updated PPV card here.

- A few notes for this Tuesday's AEW Dark. AEW developmental talent Anthony Ogogo is going to be doing some announcing. Also, Tesha Price takes on Big Swole, and Matt Sydal goes against Christopher Daniels.