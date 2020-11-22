Lana has been one of the most notable RAW superstars of the past couple months.

Since ending her partnership with Natalya, the Ravishing Russian has been in a TV feud with Nia Jax, which has seen the Irresistible Force put Lana through the announcer's table just about every week. Lana is set to be the subject of the next WWE Chronicle, which will document her journey to tonight's Survivor Series.

In a new clip from the docu-series episode, Lana opened up about her mental health struggles, specifically citing Rusev no longer being around backstage as a difficult thing to get used to.

"Not having 300 days on the road, being at home, then all of a sudden, no fans," Lana said. "And then, of course, being with the person from the very beginning. Like, travelling with that person, literally, 24/7 being with that person, and then, that person's not there. It's really hard."

Beyond not having her husband around as much, Lana cited the negativity on social media being especially hard on her mental state.

"Usually like, going to arenas and people boo you, it's something about the energy," Lana said. "You're like, 'Oh, I'm in control of this,' right? And then, all of a sudden, I don't interact with any people whatsoever. And I'm just at home, and I post something, and everyone is just so mean [Sobbing]. It's like, I couldn't handle it anymore, because that's like my only interaction with human beings is my Instagram account or my Twitter.

"And now everyone in my comments is like, 'You should be fired.' 'Why are you not fired.' 'You suck.' You're this, you're that."

You can see the full clip below: