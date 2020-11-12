Daria Berenato, a.k.a. Sonya Deville, and Phillip Thomas had a virtual court hearing on Thursday morning regarding extending Deville's temporary protection injunction against Thomas.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that Hillsborough Judge Jessica Costello extended the injunction. Another hearing is scheduled for January 28, 2021 at 10 am, a month after Thomas' court appearance on December 15th for his criminal charges.

Thomas had been stalking Deville online for years and attempted to abduct her from her home on the night of August 17th. Thomas broke into Deville's home while carrying a backpack containing a condom, duct tape, pepper spray, zip ties, window punches and extra clothes. You can read more details from the attempted kidnapping at this link.

Thomas has been charged with Aggravated Stalking (third degree felony), Armed Burglary of a Dwelling (felony punishable by life), Armed Kidnapping for Ransom or Reward or Hostage (felony life), and Criminal Mischief for Less Than $200 (second degree misdemeanor).

As previously reported, when Thomas was booked he provided Deville's address as his own. While the Hillsborough County Jail corrected the address in their system last month, the courts have continued to send Thomas' mail to Deville's residence, as recently as last week.

Stay tuned for updates.