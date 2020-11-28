Since announcing his retirement on The Last Ride docu-series, The Undertaker has significantly peeled back the curtain.

Despite very rarely breaking character in his thirty years as the Deadman, Taker has recently allowed fans to see more of the man behind the gimmick. Mark Calaway has started social media accounts, made public appearances without the trench coat and hat, and has even recorded a few Cameo messages for fans. Taker recently appeared on the popular YouTube interview show, Hot Ones, to discuss his career while eating brutally spicy buffalo wings.

During the interview, Taker discussed some of his favorite wrestlers. According to Taker, he says the best technical wrestler he's ever seen is none other than Arn Anderson.

"Tell you what, Arn Anderson is up there," Taker said. "He was so solid in every facet. Cut unbelievable promos. On just technical ability, I'm going to go with Arn Anderson."

Taker has squared off against some mammoths in the ring, from the likes of Giant González to his kayfabe brother, Kane. While those giants were awe-inspiring, Taker says the most physically impressive wrestler he's squared off against is Brock Lesnar.

"You don't think a human being can move that fast at that size," Taker said. "[Brock] was a freak athlete, he really was."

Over the years, numerous stories about backstage antics during the Attitude Era surfaced. While the Deadman was all business on-screen, he says he enjoyed a good laugh in the locker room. Speaking on the best pranksters in his early locker rooms, Taker listed a couple New Generation greats as the strongest ribbers backstage.

"There's a level to pranksters," Taker said. "You have to put Curt Hennig up there as an all-time classic ribber. Then you got the kind of ribs that will start fights, like Mr. Fuji. You know, guys would try and rib him back and it would escalate and escalate 'til people would be like, 'Oh, I really made a bad mistake, because there's an animal's head in my gear bag now.' I won't get into details, but there are some stories than if regular people heard them, they would be appalled. Owen Hart, God rest his soul, what a ribber Owen Hart was."

The Undertaker has one of the most unique careers in the history of professional wrestling. Taker's tenure began against the likes of Hulk Hogan at the tail-end of the Golden Era, and he would go on to work with every following generation all the way up until 2020. Taker's wrestling mind spans over three decades, with direct memories of just about every time period of what has become modern-day WWE. When asked about his Mount Rushmore of best matches to hook in a new wrestling fan, Taker listed classics from every corner of WWE's history.

"I would go with Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat," Taker said. "Any match between Ric Flair and Harley Race. Little bit of an ego-maniac here but I would put Undertaker / Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 25. Modern day, the recent match between Edge and Randy Orton. Those are four that kind of encapsulates what we do, at its highest level."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Hot Ones with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.