Before last night's AEW Dynamite got going, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted out some thoughts, including a proclamation that a "balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight."

"Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT!" Khan wrote. "For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight."

When the show finished up, Khan tweeted again:

"Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite tonight!" Khan stated. "It's great to get PAC back in AEW! We've made some big announcements & huge matches for next week & for weeks to come into December. Tonight opened a new chapter, I promise indelible moments on Dynamite are still coming in 2020."

The show had some big moments, most notably, the return of PAC — who had been away since March — and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal getting involved in a potential feud with Cody. Although, fans were left a bit confused as to what was the big balance shifting moment in the show.

Earlier today, Khan tweeted out some clarification about what's to come in AEW, noting he has more aces up his sleeve.

"Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night!" Khan wrote. "A shift in wrestling's balance of power has begun & the winners will be the wrestling fans. PAC's returned after 8 months & I have aces up the sleeve in the weeks ahead. You won't get them all at once but you'll get them all."

PWInsider also reached out to Khan, receiving this response from the AEW President:

"There's more to come, PAC coming back is the beginning of a huge push for the rest of the year, as I said in my last tweet just now," Khan responded. "Balance of power in storyline refers to Eddie [Kingston]'s strong power base as a character which could be threatened, but it also refers to the big push AEW is making for the rest of the year into and through December and into 2021."

As noted, on this past weekend's AEW Full Gear post-show media call, Khan revealed a big show, Beach Break, was scheduled for January.

