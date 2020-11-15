Since his return to professional wrestling, Trevor Murdoch has enjoyed quite the success in the National Wrestling Alliance. Between impressing in matches against NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, and capturing the NWA National Championship, Murdoch has established himself as an integral member of the NWA roster.

NWA titleholders have not been shy to pop up in other promotions, as seen with the NWA Women's Title being defended numerous times on AEW programming. Speaking on The Angle Podcast, Murdoch mentioned how he would love to pop up on Wednesday nights, and even pitched working with two AEW stars.

"I can definitely see myself doing that for a couple of shots. I would really like to work with FTR, whether it be tagging with them or tagging against them," Murdoch said. "I think we can really create some amazing matches. I've actually contacted a couple of those guys. It'd be badass to have an old-school trio like the Freebird days. If that happens, it'd be awesome."

Murdoch briefly stepped away from wrestling in 2018, announcing his retirement after a five year run on the independent scene. Murdoch revealed he wanted to prioritize taking care of his late trainer, Harley Race, during the final years of his life.

"I was on my way out. I was dealing with some things with Harley as his health was declining, and I was virtually ready to hang up the boots," Murdoch said. "Harley had passed away, and a representative of NWA and the Real World's Champion, Nick Aldis, and Dave Lagana showed up to Harley's funeral, and after the funeral, they had a conversation with me and convinced me to come down and do one show."

Murdoch had a brief run in WWE from 2005 to 2008, where he primarily tagged with Lance Cade. The duo went on to become three-time WWE Tag Team Champions, feuding with the likes of Cryme Tyme and the Hardy Boyz. After dropping the tag titles for a final time, Murdoch began a country singing gimmick. Murdoch revealed he got the gimmick green lit from Vince McMahon by singing for the WWE Chariman.

"Cade brought it up. We'd go to bars and there would be karaoke, and I'd get a couple of drinks in me and I'd hop up on the karaoke stage and have a good time," Murdoch said. "I got it in my head that I wanted to sing my entrance music to the ring about my opponents, like Cena used to come out and rap and kind of burry his opponents. I saw one of the writers trying to get into Vince's office and I had to literally move his hand off of the doorknob, and I just walked into Vince's office and I leaned up against the door so no one could get in, and I just blurted it out. He caught me off guard, and he's like, 'Really? Sing me a song.'"