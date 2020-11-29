Daniel Bryan is scheduled to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble in late January, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Reports of this feud happening came out earlier this month, but a time frame for it wasn't known then.

At the moment, Reigns looks to be involved in a feud with Kevin Owens after Owens took out Jey Uso on Friday's SmackDown as a way to get Reigns' attention. Owens then had a one-on-one with Paul Heyman during Talking Smack.

"You know what I am, Paul?" Owens said. "I'm not a good guy, I'm not a bad guy, I'm the guy that's going to beat Roman Reigns and take the Universal Championship from him."

Reigns has since respond that KO has his attention.

For Bryan, he went up against WWE Intercontinental Champion on this week's SmackDown, losing via count-out. Dave Meltzer noted that despite the loss, it's likely Vince McMahon will look to build Bryan up as we get past WWE TLC on December 20. With Bryan involved in creative on SmackDown, Meltzer hinted he'll have more to say about how the feud could play out.