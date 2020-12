Bray Wyatt took to Instagram tonight and reacted to the passing of his fellow Wyatt Family member Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper).

Wyatt wrote, "You were my best friend. My brother, my partner, my Terry Gordy. We changed this whole game because we refused to do it any way but OUR way. We were always at our best when we were a team I think we both knew it. We fought like brothers because we were. I'm so goddamn pissed. This isn't how it was supposed to be, it was supposed to be us fat, bald and useless running Wyatt Family spots in high school gyms in our 70's. Where do we go now? What do I do knowing I'll never hear your condescending sarcasm as I am riding high.

I miss you so f--king much already. I would do anything just live through our worst moments again I can't believe you're gone. I'm so sorry brother. I'm so sorry. You will always be a part of me, whether I like it or not without you everything is different and I hope Amanda truly knows that I am here not just to say it but because I love them too. I will make sure your son knows the incredible man you were. Not the legends people will tell but the real you that very few people got to see. I promise I'll put him over clean in dark matches when he's old enough just like I promised. ??I'm hurting so bad. I wish I had a chance to say goodbye. But then again, it's Saturday and you know what that means.... save me a seat next to you wherever you are, that's where I belong. I'll be there when it's my time. Goodbye forever Brodie. I love you."

As noted earlier, Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman wrote, "I'm at a loss for words!!!! #RestWellBrother."

As reported earlier tonight, Lee's wife revealed that he passed away due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. He was 41.

