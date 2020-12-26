As she made her return back to WWE, Charlotte Flair found herself in a career-defining match when she and Asuka dethroned Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions at TLC last Sunday. This week on SmackDown, Charlotte and Asuka successfully defended their titles against the teams of Bayley and Carmella and the SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair.

Now, looking at the big picture, Charlotte and Asuka now that the stakes are even higher now that other female talents are joining forces to become new tag teams. At this point, both Charlotte and Asuka aren't too worried about their competition.

"It's not like [there's] one particular team we fear the most," Charlotte Flair informed in her interview on Talking Smack. "But we had the opportunity to be on commentary on Monday Night RAW, and since I've been gone and then coming back and seeing the improvement of the women, like Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke...and we've beat Nia [Jax] and Shayna [Baszler], they've come a long way.

"Then, coming here tonight, and Asuka and I having been former SmackDown Women's Champions, we both have a history with Bayley and Sasha Banks. And seeing Bianca [Belair] in the ring and Carmella, it was great. But like, I think we're going to be a hard team to beat."

Right before their interview concluded, Charlotte turned to Asuka to ask if she came up with a name for their team yet since their brainstorm last week. It looks like they might be hinting at being called the "Queens of Tomorrow," a combination of their nicknames in WWE.

"Hey. What's our tag team name?" Charlotte asked Asuka before their segment ended. "Queens of Tomorrow?"

You can watch Charlotte Flair and Asuka's full interview on the WWE Network. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talking Smack with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.