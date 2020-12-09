Now that he's back on top of the mountain, the WWE World Champion Drew McIntyre has quite the target on his back when it comes to his challengers. Just last month at Survivor Series, "The Chosen One" squared up against the "Tribal Chief" and Universal Champion for brand supremacy. Despite not winning the match, McIntyre admits he went into the match with one goal in mind: to prove the doubters like Reigns wrong, and he delivered that promise.

"The biggest thing I took away from that match was showing Roman and the entire world exactly what I'm all about these days, [and] what I'm capable of," McIntyre stated proudly in his interview on WWE's The Bump. "I think a few people have underestimated me along the way, even though I've been champion for the last eight months. I told Roman that I'm not the same guy; I'm on a whole new level now, and you're going to find that out.

"He kept talking and talking, and [Paul] Heyman kept talking and talking and kept tweeting. I kept my mouth shut because I was going to show through [my] actions what I'm capable of these days, and you saw his emotions change throughout the match. But he knows what I'm all about now. I guarantee that match is going to come back around again one day, and hopefully, it'll be WrestleMania-level."

McIntyre credits Reigns' work ethic as a titleholder. However, he believes the two-time Universal Champion needs an attitude adjustment.

"I'm the first to admit when I came back to the company and saw how far Roman had come since I was gone, he's proven himself time after time. He talks about levels, and it's not only what you see in the ring, but it's also what he does outside of it as well," he admitted. "He's proven himself for years, but I wanted that top spot. I had to work my butt off to get there. It took my 20 years to get there, but I've gotten myself up there. I've still got things to prove.

"But Roman took it lightly, simple as that. I'm going to knock him back down to Earth, and hopefully back to the Roman I remember, the workhorse. Right now, he's just a piece of crap when it comes to his attitude. But he does get it done in the ring, and he's entertaining to watch."

Speaking of Survivor Series, the wrestling community witnessed the end of an era when The Undertaker took his final bow in WWE. For Superstars like McIntyre, he felt joy and honor to take part in any matches he had with or against "The Deadman." One of The Bump panelists mentioned that McIntyre's match with Undertaker as his parter back at Extreme Rules last year was the last full match he had before his big retirement. It stunned the World Champion. But he says it was his, Reigns and Shane McMahon's idea to put the retiree over as much as they could.

"Roman, Shane and myself wanted to give Taker a match he deserved after that Goldberg match," he added. "It was a big match that showed the world that he could still do it. Even though we technically didn't win the match, it was a cool match to be part of."

