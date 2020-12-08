Early betting odds for the 2021 Royal Rumble matches are in, per leading online sports book Bovada.
Big E and Edge are the two current favorites to win this year's men's Royal Rumble match, with both sitting at +500 odds. Not far behind are Monday Night RAW heavyweights Keith Lee and Brock Lesnar at +800 each. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns follow at +1000. Reigns will defend his Universal Title later this month against Owens at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, so it will be interesting to see how their Rumble odds shift once a victor emerges from that match.
Dark horse candidates include The Rock at +1400, CM Punk at +2200, Tyson Fury at +5000, and former UFC double champion Conor McGregor at +10,000. McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021, just one day before the Royal Rumble. While UFC 257's location is unconfirmed, UFC President Dana White has hinted that it will take place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, which makes a Mystic Mac Rumble appearance in Florida a bit more unlikely. Interestingly enough, AEW's Jon Moxley is still listed among the odds, sitting at +10,000.
NXT's Rhea Ripley is the current favorite to win the women's Rumble match, sitting at +700 odds. Ripley's emergence as the favorite comes at a noteworthy time, as the former NXT Women's Champion has been recently rumored for a main roster call-up. Not far behind Ripley are two of the UFC's horsewomen and former titleholders in WWE, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who sit at +750 and +800, respectively. Rounding out the top five are Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks, who each are at +1000. Rousey's high Rumble odds are no surprise, as the former UFC Champion has been among the top favored winners since the women's Rumble match was introduced in 2018.
Wild cards for the women's match include Paige at +1600, the recently departed Kairi Sane at +2500, the recently released Zelina Vega at +10,000, and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon at +15,000. Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Champion and former WWE superstar Deonna Purrazzo sits at +8000 odds, despite recently signing a long-term deal with her current company.
You can see the full listings of favored Royal Rumble match winners below.
Men's Royal Rumble Match:
Big E +500
Edge +500
Keith Lee +800
Brock Lesnar +800
Kevin Owens +1000
Roman Reigns +1000
AJ Styles +1200
The Rock +1400
Daniel Bryan +1400
Bray Wyatt +1600
Drew McIntyre +2000
Seth Rollins +2000
Aleister Black +2000
CM Punk +2000
Adam Cole +2200
Andrade +2500
Braun Strowman +2500
Goldberg +2800
Killer Kross +3300
Ricochet +3300
Finn Balor +3300
Samoa Joe +3300
John Cena +3300
King Corbin +3300
Randy Orton +4000
Lars Sullivan +4000
Tommaso Ciampa +5000
Johnny Gargano +5000
Matt Riddle +5000
Walter +5000
Velveteen Dream +5000
Tyson Fury +5000
Buddy Murphy +6600
John Morrison +6600
Rey Mysterio +6600
Kofi Kingston +6600
Sheamus +6600
Pete Dunne +6600
Mustafa Ali +8000
Angel Garza +8000
Bobby Lashley +8000
Xavier Woods +10000
Shinsuke Nakamura +10000
Dolph Ziggler +10000
Erick Rowan +10000
The Miz +10000
Conor McGregor +10000
Dean Ambrose +10000
Rusev +10000
Elias +10000
Humberto Carrillo +10000
Robert Roode +10000
Shane McMahon +25000
Vince McMahon +25000
Women's Royal Rumble Match:
Rhea Ripley +700
Ronda Rousey +750
Shayna Baszler +800
Alexa Bliss +1000
Sasha Banks +1000
Bayley +1200
Bianca Belair +1400
Nia Jax +1400
Paige +1600
Charlotte Flair +1600
Io Shirai +2000
Asuka +2000
Lacey Evans +2000
Liv Morgan +2500
Ruby Riott +2500
Kairi Sane +2500
Nikki Cross +2500
Sonya Deville +2500
Mandy Rose +2599
Carmella +2599
Naomi +3300
Ember Moon +3300
Natalya +3300
Candice LeRae +4000
Toni Storm +4000
Dana Brooke +4000
Tegan Nox +4000
Dakota Kai +5000
Kay Lee Ray +5000
Tamina +6600
Mercedes Martinez +6600
Sarah Logan +6600
Jessamyn Duke +8000
Deonna Purrazzo +8000
Chelsea Green +8000
Marina Shafir +8000
Lana +8000
Piper Niven +8000
Mia Yim +8000
Billy Kay +8000
Peyton Royce +8000
Xia Li +10000
Zelina Vega +10000
Stephanie McMahon +15000