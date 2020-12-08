Early betting odds for the 2021 Royal Rumble matches are in, per leading online sports book Bovada.

Big E and Edge are the two current favorites to win this year's men's Royal Rumble match, with both sitting at +500 odds. Not far behind are Monday Night RAW heavyweights Keith Lee and Brock Lesnar at +800 each. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns follow at +1000. Reigns will defend his Universal Title later this month against Owens at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, so it will be interesting to see how their Rumble odds shift once a victor emerges from that match.

Dark horse candidates include The Rock at +1400, CM Punk at +2200, Tyson Fury at +5000, and former UFC double champion Conor McGregor at +10,000. McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021, just one day before the Royal Rumble. While UFC 257's location is unconfirmed, UFC President Dana White has hinted that it will take place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, which makes a Mystic Mac Rumble appearance in Florida a bit more unlikely. Interestingly enough, AEW's Jon Moxley is still listed among the odds, sitting at +10,000.

NXT's Rhea Ripley is the current favorite to win the women's Rumble match, sitting at +700 odds. Ripley's emergence as the favorite comes at a noteworthy time, as the former NXT Women's Champion has been recently rumored for a main roster call-up. Not far behind Ripley are two of the UFC's horsewomen and former titleholders in WWE, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who sit at +750 and +800, respectively. Rounding out the top five are Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks, who each are at +1000. Rousey's high Rumble odds are no surprise, as the former UFC Champion has been among the top favored winners since the women's Rumble match was introduced in 2018.

Wild cards for the women's match include Paige at +1600, the recently departed Kairi Sane at +2500, the recently released Zelina Vega at +10,000, and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon at +15,000. Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Champion and former WWE superstar Deonna Purrazzo sits at +8000 odds, despite recently signing a long-term deal with her current company.

You can see the full listings of favored Royal Rumble match winners below.

