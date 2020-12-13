After appearing on last night's Impact Wrestling Final Resolution (full results here) with Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega teased a reunion with his former Bullet Club stablemate. As noted, Omega is set to appear again on this Tuesday's episode of Impact.

During last night's show, both Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne put over the possible Bullet Club reunion. Anderson has since sent out a tweet to Omega:

"See you Tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING, brother @KennyOmegamanX. With love, #TheMachineGun."

Meanwhile, current Bullet Club member and NJPW star, Tama Tonga, doesn't seem to appreciate others waving the Bullet Club flag when they are no longer in the group.

"If you're not in #BulletClub 2020, you're not #BulletClub," Tonga wrote.

Anderson left the group when he signed with WWE in early 2016, Omega joined the stable in late 2014 and left in October of 2018 when he transitioned to All Elite Wrestling. Along with Bad Luck Fale, Tonga is the only remaining original member of the group.

For Omega, he was able to retain the AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid at TripleMania XXVIII. Next up for the busy champ is a Title Eliminator (No DQ / Anything Goes) Match against Joey Janela on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.