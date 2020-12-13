AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Lardeo Kid at Triplemania XXVIII on Saturday night to retain his AAA Mega Championship.

Omega played the heel during the match and won following outside interference from Michael Nakazawa, who was in the AEW star's corner. After finishing off Laredo Kid with a One Winged Angel, Omega refused to shake his opponent's hands at the event held in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City.

As noted, Omega also appeared during the Impact Wrestling Final Resolution pay-per-view event alongside Don Callis and Karl Anderson. He technically appeared on two shows in one night with the Impact segment being a pre-taped segment [likely taped last week].

Omega will next face Joey Janela in a No DQ match this coming week on AEW Dynamite. Before that, he is also also scheduled to appear at Impact Wrestling on Tuesday.

