Following their tag team bout this week on Impact Wrestling, the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend her championship against the former champion Rosemary this Saturday at Final Resolution. This will be her first title defense since winning it back from Su Yung at Turning Point last month.

Rosemary gained the victory over Purrazzo's partner Kimber Lee during the final opening-round match of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament. Frustrated over her loss, "The Virtuosa" confronted Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore for being a thorn in her side and for not being on her side throughout her second title reign. D'Amore acknowledged her exasperation and issued a title defense, which left Purrazzo even more upset.

Also scheduled for Final Resolution, Tommy Dreamer will go one on one with Larry D in an "Old School Rules" match. Just last month, Larry D's alter-ego, Lawerence from "Wrestle House," admitted that he was the culprit behind John E. Bravo's attempted assassination during Bravo and Rosemary's wedding ceremony. Now, Detective Dreamer will seek justice and retribution for his friend Bravo.

Below is the updated card for Final Resolution:

Impact World Championship

Rich Swann (c) vs. Chris Bey

Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary

X-Division Championship

"Defeat Rohit" Challenge

Old School Rules

Tommy Dreamer vs. Larry D

Havok & Nevaeh vs. Sea Stars

Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb (With A K) vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards

Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page (w/Josh Alexander)

Eric Young vs. Rhino

Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh (w/Kiera Hogan as the guest referee and Tasha Steelz as the guest announcer)

Final Resolution will broadcast exclusively on IMPACT Plus. Those who sign up now will recieve a free 30-day trial.

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added.