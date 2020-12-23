This week, MLW backstage correspondent Alicia Atout announced that the World Tag Team Champions, the Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Erich), will put their titles on the line against the Dirty Blondes (Leo Brien and Michael Patrick) in a Texas Tornado Tag Match at Kings of Colosseum. This will be the second time the Von Erichs have defended this championship since The Restart began.

Ross and Marshall Von Erich have now held the championships for nearly 416 days after winning them off of MJF and Richard Holliday at Saturday Night SuperFight last November in the same type of matchup they'll be in two weeks from now.

Two weeks ago, the Von Erichs defended their titles against the World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch. Their match ended in a no-contest after Team Filthy (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) interfered in the match.

Atout also reported that at Kings of Colosseum, Salina de la Renta has a bombshell announcement to make. Last week, she sent the MLW fanbase ablaze with excitement when she mentioned that former Lucha Underground Champion Mil Muertes is on his way to the company after hinting for weeks that she was restructuring her Promociones Dorado organization.

Below is an updated card for Kings of Colosseum:

MLW World Middleweight Championship:

Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush

National Openweight Championship:

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger

Tornado Tag for the MLW World Tag Team Championship:

The Von Erichs (c) vs. Dirty Blondes

Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

Salina de la Renta's bombshell announcement

Kings of Colosseum will air for free on Wednesday, January 6, on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV at 7 PM EST.

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches.