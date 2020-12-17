Tony Schiavone wants the Good Brothers in AEW.

Speaking on the AEW Dynamite Post-Show, Schiavone was asked which wrestlers he would like to see added to the All Elite roster. The voice of AEW began by saying he was not going to say anyone from WWE, saying that "would be tampering," but went on to reveal that the Impact Tag Team Champions are at the top of his wish list. In typical Schiavone fashion, he coupled this with a dig at Impact Wrestling.

"I wouldn't mind seeing Gallows and Anderson, because they're friends of mine," Schiavone said. "And they work for a s--tty promotion. Wouldn't mind that."

After giving his answer, someone in the background joked that if Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson did jump to AEW, they would "get paid on time," which Tony laughed at. The former Total Nonstop Action has a history of not paying their talent on time.

Aside from the Good Brothers, Schiavone revealed he wants to see a former WWE United States Champion return to AEW.

"I wouldn't mind seeing Matt Cardona come back," Schiavone said. "Matt's another good friend."

Cardona wrestled for AEW on a limited appearance contract over the summer. Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported that Cardona's deal with the promotion was for five appearances, which expired after his tag match at AEW All Out this past September. While Cardona has expressed his desire to return to the promotion, his future with AEW is currently up in the air.

