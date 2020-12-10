It was reported back in June that Charlotte Flair would be taking extended time off WWE following extended surgery, and her return date would be around the time of Royal Rumble. Recently, it was reported that WWE had been discussing the idea of pairing Flair along with Andrade.

However, ITRWrestling.com is reporting that while there have been talks about that idea, it will not be happening. The idea reportedly not get as far as being pitched to Flair.

The plans for Flair's return are reportedly already locked in. The report noted that Flair insisted long-term plans were laid out before she returned to TV.

As for Andrade, his plans are reportedly completely separate. Andrade dropped a self-produced video last week saying he must rebuild himself in WWE. Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported back in October that Andrade would be out for a month following an elective procedure.

Charlotte was last seen on WWE TV back on the June 22 episode of RAW when Nia Jax, in storyline, broke her collarbone in a backstage attack.