As reported, AEW star and former WWE titleholder Brodie Lee passed away from a lung issue, unrelated to COVID-19, at the age of 41.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter to offer his condolences to the former Luke Harper.

McMahon wrote, "The entire WWE family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jon Huber, known to the WWE Universe as Luke Harper. Our thoughts are with Jon's family, friends, and fans."

Lee, real name Jon Huber, previously worked for McMahon as a member of the WWE roster from 2012 to 2019. He was released from the promotion this time last year, after requesting his release earlier that year. He would then sit out his 90 day no compete clause until March, where he would debut for AEW as the leader of the Dark Order stable.

You can see McMahon's tweet below. For more reactions from around the wrestling industry, click here.