Bateman has signed a new contract with Ring of Honor.

ROH announced today that Bateman has officially re-signed with the company.

Bateman made his ROH debut in September 2019, and is currently teaming with Vincent as The Righteous. He debuted with ROH after participating in WWE and Impact Wrestling tryouts in 2018. The 38 year old is now celebrating his 20th year in pro wrestling.

Bateman re-signing with ROH comes in the same week that Amy Rose re-signed, World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Bandido signed a new deal, Mark Haskins re-signed, and ROH parted ways with Marty Scurll.

