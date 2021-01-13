Impact Wrestling Co-Executive Vice President and manager of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Don Callis, appeared on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer to discuss his current status with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Callis had previously worked on English commentary alongside Kevin Kelly, and also had a big part in putting together Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in 2018.

Callis has been absent from NJPW for quite some time now — and that's by design — as Callis noted he believes his work in NJPW is down for now.

"I see my business with New Japan as being done," Callis said (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet for the transcription). "When I went into New Japan in 2017, they were on one level. When I booked Jericho vs. Omega at the Tokyo Dome — their entire business model changed. Their revenue went up exponentially. They've been riding the Don Callis effect ever since. There is nothing left for me to do in New Japan. Anything I could do in New Japan now would pale in comparison to the game-changing nature that I did three years ago."

Callis is currently the brains behind Omega's AEW World Title win, and bringing the Bullet Club back together in the form of Omega, The Young Bucks, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows). Omega, Anderson, and Gallows are set to team up against Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns at this Saturday's Impact Hard to Kill PPV.

Omega and Callis made yet another appearance on last night's Impact, attacking their upcoming PPV opponents. The champ is scheduled to team with Matt and Nick Jackson on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (Night 2).