Former Rascalz member Trey Miguel made his return back to Impact Wrestling as the mystery partner in the eight-man tag team main event this week.

At the beginning of the show, the Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Tommy Dreamer found themselves on the receiving end of an attack by Moose, Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock and Chris Bey after an argument broke out on who would become Swann’s next challenger for the championship.

Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore surprised Swann, Mack and Dreamer with who their partner was going to be. Miguel’s return was not revealed until the end of the show.

Miguel originally left the company back in November with his Rascalz partners Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier. Reports were circulating that Miguel would follow Wentz and Xavier to WWE NXT or possibly debut as a singles star in AEW.

The NXT idea was shot down following Triple H’s comments on how he felt Miguel was “not all in” towards becoming a Superstar. Miguel fired back with a response saying that he thought it was more important to meet his nephew than go out and wrestle after it was mentioned that his nephew was born prematurely.

It’s unclear if Miguel’s return on tonight’s show is just a one-time thing or if he has signed back on with the company. More information on that will be announced in the coming days.