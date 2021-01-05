The final match of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament is set as Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will take on Havok and Nevaeh for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship at Hard To Kill next Saturday.

This week on Impact, Havok picked up the victory over Jazz and Jordynne Grace with a tombstone piledriver on Jazz. Three weeks ago, Hogan and Steelz secured their contendership with a superkick/swinging neckbreaker combination on Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. The winner will be officially crowned next Saturday with the revived championships.

After their match ended in a deadly fashion this week, Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards will continue their storied feud at Hard To Kill with a "Barbed Wire Massacre" match. This stipulation came to be after Eddie found his wife, Alisha, trapped on the dock, courtesy of Callihan's mind games on the former World Champion. When Eddie came to rescue her, Ken Shamrock and Callihan attacked Edwards from behind and tied him up with barbed wire. Callihan then hit Edwards in the face with his baseball bat, causing him to blackout. Now, these two can finally settle the score on their four-year rivalry.

Also added to the card:







Ethan Page will challenge his alter-ego "The Karate Man" after their heated therapy session.







Tommy Dreamer, Cousin Jake and Rhino will face Eric Young, Joe Doering and a newly transformed Cody Deaner in an "Old School Rules Match."

Below is the updated card:

Knockouts Championship Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Manik (c)

Tournament Finals for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Barbed Wire Massacre Match

Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards

Old School Rules Match

Tommy Dreamer, Cousin Jake & Rhino vs. face Eric Young, Joe Doering & Cody Deaner

Ethan Page vs. "The Karate Man"