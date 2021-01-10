Lance Archer took to Twitter earlier this week, saying he may need to "take a trip to the IMPACT Wrestling locker room soon," hinting he may be after The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, next. This came after Anderson tweeted out "#BeatUpJonMoxley" showing a clip of them helping AEW World Champion Kenny Omega attack Moxley on last Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite.

Lance Archer also sent out a tweet to Anderson, saying The Good Brothers "won't do that s--- to me," implying that the IMPACT tag-team champions didn't have the guts to come after Archer.

The Good Brothers showed up on last week's AEW Dynamite, aiding their partner Kenny Omega in taking down Jon Moxley. The Young Bucks came out as well, appearing as though they would aid Moxley. However, the show would end with The Young Bucks standing tall with Omega and The Good Brothers, reuniting The Bullet Club.

Kenny Omega is set to team with his fellow Bullet Club members The Good Brothers on IMPACT's next pay-per-view, Hard to Kill, next Saturday. They will be facing the IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, along with the Motor City Machine Guns. Swann and the Machine Guns tried to confront Omega and the Good Brothers in front of Omega's bus on last week's IMPACT, but the Bullet Club surprised them from behind and beat them down before driving away.

Karl Anderson is set to face Rich Swann in a non-title match during IMPACT's Hard to Kill go-home show Tuesday night. Both Anderson's and Swann's teammates will be banned from ringside.

Lance Archer's last appearance was on AEW's Brodie Lee Memorial show when he teamed up with The Dark Order (Stu Grayson and Evil Uno) against Eddie Kingston with The Butcher & The Blade. The Dark Order and Archer won that match with Evil Uno landing Fatality on Blade for the victory. Jake Roberts, Archer's manager, hit a clothesline on Kingston after the match. However, with no current meaningful storylines going on for Archer and Roberts on AEW at the moment, them taking a trip to IMPACT Wrestling to go after The Good Brothers might be something interesting for fans to watch.

Might make a trip to @IMPACTWRESTLING locker room soon. You know. For ?? n giggles! https://t.co/UdxvpWoFvQ — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) January 7, 2021