On MLW's Kings Of Colosseum, Promociones Dorado founder Salina de La Renta announced that she'll be in charge of next week's Fusion episode.

As commentators Rich Bocchini and Saint Laurent wanted to ask her more questions on what she has planned for next week's show, she receives a phone call that she says was "From Boyle Heights," the home of Lucha Underground, seemingly teasing former champion Mil Muertes.

As reported last month, de la Renta went down to Mexico City, Mexico, to resurrect the "The Man of 1000 Deaths" to her promotion. It's been noted that Muertes will be making his debut in the company soon, but there's no word on when that date will be.