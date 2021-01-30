During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Undertaker spoke about today’s WWE product and how it’s difficult for him to watch at times. In particular, Taker’s comment on the product being “soft” received plenty of reactions from wrestlers over the past week.

“I try, it’s tough right now for me,” Undertaker said on the show. “The product has changed so much and it’s kind of off. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. To the young guys [who think] he’s a bitter old guy, I’m not bitter. I did my time, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There’s guys here and there that have an edge to them but there’s too much pretty and not enough substance I think right now.”

Before his WWE Championship Match against Drew McIntyre at tomorrow’s Royal Rumble, WWE Hall of Fame Goldberg was asked what he thought of those comments.

“Yes, I believe, comparatively, the business is soft – but the business is in 2021, so things have to change and things have to be different,” Goldberg responded. “Like I said, times are quite different than they were back then today but people are soft, people take offense to things way too quickly. Get a little thicker skin, boys and girls, that’s all I can say.

“When legends came in when I was in the business, in the beginning, I was greatly appreciative of the eyes they brought to our product and one day those young kids are going to be just like me and I hope that karma comes back to bite them in the ass, that’s all I can say. Because at 54 years old, I don’t know one of them that could be doing what I do.”

Never one to shy away from talking about Goldberg, Riddle gave his take earlier today to the Hall of Famer’s comments.

“Let’s talk about some thick and thin skin, shall we?” Riddle began. “Bro. Really? Really? Okay. You have very, very, very thin skin — it’s like sheepskin thin. It’s ultra thin. It’s extra sensitive thin. That’s how thin your skin is. Let’s be real, I’m not going to go down the chart of reasons why, but you know why your skin is thin, bro. We all know it. And you know what? You really need to stop crying about it. It’s embarrassing, stop being a baby. And good luck tomorrow, bro, you’ll need it.”