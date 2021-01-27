Aside from having the most successful year of her career inside the ring, Sasha Banks also broke into Hollywood outside the squared circle.

Banks starred in two episodes of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, and looks to be primed for a return in season three. Speaking on The Complex Sports Podcast, Banks says the Star Wars role is still surreal to her.

“It was crazy. My whole experience there, it never really even kicked in that I was there,” Banks said. “I was just like, ‘How did this even happen?’ It happened so fast, I had no sleep, I had to go back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, didn’t go home for months.”

The SmackDown Women’s Champion says working on the show was extra special considering how cherished the Star Wars franchise is within pop culture.

“It was just so incredible, from working with the best creators and the best directors and the best cast ever and being in something so frickin’ legendary that for years to come, for generations to come, people are going to watch this,” Banks said. “Little kids are falling in love again, or just starting on Star Wars and the legacy of it all and it’s just like, ‘Wow now I’m a part of that.’ So awesome.”

A few weeks ago, Banks’s cousin, rapper Snoop Dogg, made an appearance on AEW Dynamite to promote TBS’s Go-Big Show, which reportedly ruffled some feathers over at WWE. Snoop even ended up getting physical, even landing a top rope splash of sorts. The Boss commented on Snoop’s splash, saying the two had a good laugh about it.

“I saw him two weeks before he did that, and he was talking about how he wanted to do a splash,” Banks said. “I wasn’t thinking that splash was going to look like that! He called me right after, just cracked up laughing, asking if I was proud. I was like, ‘Dude, if you had fun, that’s all that matters.'”

While the splash wasn’t as crisp as Snoop may have liked, Banks emphasized that she’s going to help him perfect it.

“We still got time. I wanna do matches with him. I want him as my tag team partner for WrestleMania, so we got time. I got time to train him,” Banks said. “That splash is going to be five stars, OK?”