With 2020 officially in the books that means it's time for Wrestling Inc.'s "Best of 2020" awards! Please vote in the final poll for 2020 Match of the Year:
Below is the current schedule for this year's awards:
Tuesday (1/5): Male Wrestler Of The Year
Wednesday (1/6): Female Wrestler Of The Year
Thursday (1/7): Tag Team Of The Year
Friday (1/8): Cruiserweight / X-Division / Jr. Heavyweight Of The Year
Saturday (1/9): Breakout Star Of The Year
Sunday (1/10): Event Of The Year
Monday (1/11): Match Of The Year
The final winners will be revealed Wednesday, January 13. If you want to look back, here are the winners from 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015.