Tama Tonga has been making headlines recently for criticizing the recent Bullet Club reunion on both AEW and Impact Wrestling programming.

As one of the most famous wrestling stables, the Bullet Club has spanned nearly a decade with dozens of members and a handful of different leaders. While New Japan Pro Wrestling owns the intellectual property, that hasn’t stopped former members from throwing up the Too Sweet every now and then.

Speaking on the Tama’s Island podcast, Tonga mentioned how angry he was to see two of the Bullet Club’s earliest members, Impact Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, fired from WWE early last year.

“I was pissed off at WWE,” Tonga said. “I was pissed off at them for firing my good brothers here, on a time where it’s a pandemic, when people needed help they’re going to let go of my buddies, my brothers?”

Tonga expressed his frustrations with Anderson, specifically recounting how the Machine Gun was part of Tama’s Island in its very early days. He revealed he offered to help Anderson and Gallows after they were fired, but they ultimately went a different route. While the Good Brothers have already seen gold in their new promotion, Tonga heavily criticized the move.

“Ain’t nobody give a f–k about no Impact,” Tonga said. “Nobody give a f–k about no godd–n Impact, man.”

Tonga made it clear he does not care for Impact Wrestling, but did flirt with the idea of working with WWE.

“Let me tell you something, man. I ain’t got no problems with WWE. No problems,” Tonga said. “You know what? Hunter, anybody else out there, Vince McMahon, anybody, we open for business man. You come take care of me and my peoples, and I’m talking about BC and New Japan, let’s do business man. I ain’t got no beef with y’all. Not like these other cats, building a company just to rival you. Nah, New Japan, we been here. We been here before all of y’all. We been here. So look, we ain’t got no problems. Look, our gates is wide open. Let’s do business.”

While Tama Tonga has yet to have a run in WWE, he is directly connected to a few people that have experience in ‘New York.’ Tonga’s adoptive father and uncle, Haku, spent nearly a decade in his two runs with WWE, and his adoptive brother and tag team partner, Tanga Loa, worked in WWE under the name Camacho for five years, before departing.

Tonga revealed that Haku’s plan had both of the Guerrillas of Destiny ending up in WWE eventually, but he wanted them to go the long route.

“My brother and I started together,” Tonga said. “The plan was to send us into WWE, but my father wanted us to start in New Japan. Go there, start at the bottom. Unfortunately. we went and tried out anyway for WWE, and my brother got into WWE and I went to New Japan. And we both came up that way.”